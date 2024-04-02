‘Frightening ordeal’: Gunman flees shop with cash, cigarettes and vapes in morning robbery

POLICE in Northern Ireland are appealing for witnesses after an armed man robbed a shop in east Belfast this morning.

The man entered the shop in Orangefield Lane at around 7am today, armed with a gun, and demanded cash from staff.

He fled the shop on foot, with cash, cigarettes and vapes.

Described as being 6ft tall, he is though to be between 25 and 30 years of age.

“Police received a report that a man armed with a gun had entered the business on Orangefield Lane shortly after 7.00am and demanded cash from staff,” the PSNI’s Detective Sergeant Alexander confirmed.

“Officers attended the scene and spoke with staff who reported that the man, described as approximately 6ft tall and aged 25-30 years old, had pointed the gun at them before making off with cash, cigarettes and vapes.”

He added: “Thankfully, although shaken by the frightening ordeal, the staff were not otherwise injured.

“Our investigation is ongoing.”

Police believe the man lade off in the direction of North Road this morning.

“We would ask anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have dashcam, CCTV or other footage, to call detectives on 101, quoting reference number 298 of 02/04/24,” they said.