‘Frightening ordeal’: Gunman flees shop with cash, cigarettes and vapes in morning robbery
News

‘Frightening ordeal’: Gunman flees shop with cash, cigarettes and vapes in morning robbery

POLICE in Northern Ireland are appealing for witnesses after an armed man robbed a shop in east Belfast this morning.

The man entered the shop in Orangefield Lane at around 7am today, armed with a gun, and demanded cash from staff.

He fled the shop on foot, with cash, cigarettes and vapes.

Described as being 6ft tall, he is though to be between 25 and 30 years of age.

“Police received a report that a man armed with a gun had entered the business on Orangefield Lane shortly after 7.00am and demanded cash from staff,” the PSNI’s Detective Sergeant Alexander confirmed.

“Officers attended the scene and spoke with staff who reported that the man, described as approximately 6ft tall and aged 25-30 years old, had pointed the gun at them before making off with cash, cigarettes and vapes.”

He added: “Thankfully, although shaken by the frightening ordeal, the staff were not otherwise injured.
“Our investigation is ongoing.”

Police believe the man lade off in the direction  of North Road this morning.

“We would ask anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have dashcam, CCTV or other footage, to call detectives on 101, quoting reference number 298 of 02/04/24,” they said.

See More: Belfast

Related

Four teenagers arrested in Belfast after boy taken to hospital following assault
News 2 days ago

Four teenagers arrested in Belfast after boy taken to hospital following assault

By: Gerard Donaghy

Six cars torched in arson attack on garage in Belfast
News 5 days ago

Six cars torched in arson attack on garage in Belfast

By: Irish Post

'Taken in the most cruel way': Family of fatal assault victim speak of suffering after man jailed
News 2 weeks ago

'Taken in the most cruel way': Family of fatal assault victim speak of suffering after man jailed

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Ode to Cologne
Travel 1 day ago

Ode to Cologne

By: Mal Rogers

Man jailed for killing 'best friend' in violent hammer attack
News 2 days ago

Man jailed for killing 'best friend' in violent hammer attack

By: Gerard Donaghy

Two arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after boy reportedly stabbed by man in Co. Down
News 2 days ago

Two arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after boy reportedly stabbed by man in Co. Down

By: Gerard Donaghy

Mother and daughters killed in Co. Mayo collision to be laid to rest this week
News 2 days ago

Mother and daughters killed in Co. Mayo collision to be laid to rest this week

By: Gerard Donaghy

Gardaí renew appeal for information as woman dies days after Dublin collision
News 2 days ago

Gardaí renew appeal for information as woman dies days after Dublin collision

By: Gerard Donaghy