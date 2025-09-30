Investigation underway after three family members found dead at home in Co. Louth
Investigation underway after three family members found dead at home in Co. Louth

AN investigation is underway following the discovery of three bodies at a home in Co. Louth.

Gardaí were called to the house in Drumgowna yesterday morning where the bodies of two men and a woman were found.

Gardai forensic teams at the scene of the incident near Tallanstown, Co. Louth

The victims have been named locally as Louise and Mark O’Connor and their son Evan.

It is reported that a care worker who regularly visits the family home made the discovery and raised the alarm.

Investigations are underway after the bodies of three people - two men and a woman - were discovered

One man has been arrested in connection with the investigation.

“The Offices of the Coroner and the State Pathologist have been notified,” Gardaí said in a statement.

Forensic tents at the scene near Tallanstown Co. Louth

“A male, aged in his 30s, has been arrested and is currently detained at a station in the Garda North West Region under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984” they added.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

The bodies of the three family members were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda last night.

Post-mortem examinations are due to be carried out there today.

