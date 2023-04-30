Funeral held for woman who died in Co. Tyrone collision that claimed lives of three family members

ONE of three family members who died in a collision in Co. Tyrone this week has been laid to rest.

Julia McSorley, 75, died when the minibus she was travelling in was involved in a collision with a lorry on the A5 Tullyvar Road near the village of Aughnacloy on Thursday morning.

Mrs McSorley's niece and nephew also died in the collision.

Siblings Dan McKane, 54, and Christine McKane, 49, are due to be laid to rest together on Monday.

Four other people were injured in the collision, two of whom remain in hospital.

The family had been returning from a funeral in Corby, England when the collision occurred.

"The McKane family was on a compassionate journey, returning from a funeral in England," Fr Roland Colhoun told mourners at Mrs McSorley's funeral today.

"No one knew that tragedy and three more funerals awaited the family and the community," he added.

"Our devastation — our desolation — requires consolation."

'Her goodness brought a smile to everyone'

Paying tribute to Mrs McSorley, Fr Colhoun told those gathered at St Eugene's Church in Glenock, Co. Tyrone that she was 'one in a million' who always put others before herself.

"How can we describe Julia McSorley, (née) Julia McKane?" he said.

"Dynamic, joyful, helpful, selfless, smiling, kind, bubbly — happily putting everyone else before herself every day.

"Julia never wanted to be first, but in many ways, she was number one.

"She was described at the wake as one-in-a-million, number one in the hearts of her family."

He added: "Julia loved life — her goodness brought a smile to everyone.

"She had a special bond with children, all children.

"She was a real mother, a maternal woman, and children and young people gravitated towards Julia.

"She gave a listening ear to every person in need and everyone felt understood and consoled."

Fr Colhoun said that the tragedy had left the local community 'engulfed in grief'.

Hundreds of people attended a vigil at the grotto in Strabane on Friday in memory of the deceased and to pray for those injured.

The funerals of Dan and Christine McKane will take place tomorrow at the Church of The Immaculate Conception in Strabane.