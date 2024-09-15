Funeral to be held for teenager who died in Derry collision

A TEENAGER who died in single-vehicle collision in Co. Derry this week is to be laid to rest on Monday.

Noah Karran, 18, passed away following the incident at 9am on Thursday on the Learmount Road in Park, near Claudy.

A fundraiser set up to help cover the costs of the funeral has so far raised more than £4,000.

'A wonderful son'

Tributes have been paid to the teenager since his tragic passing on Thursday, including from his former school.

"Our college community has been devastated to learn of the tragic death of former pupil, Noah Karran, who was only 18 years old," St Patrick's & St Brigid's College posted on Facebook.

"Noah died in a single vehicle car crash in Park yesterday morning.

"We will keep Noah's family and friends in our thoughts and prayers.

"Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May his soul, and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen."

Meanwhile, SDLP MLA for Foyle, Mark H. Durkan, posted: "Another life lost, another family devastated by a death on our roads.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of young Noah Karran, aged just 18 years old, who has passed away following an accident in Park this morning.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."

In a moving tribute, Friends of Derry City Cemeteries said Noah was 'loved beyond measure'.

"By all accounts and the sadness that is hanging over Derry City tonight, Derry has lost a wonderful son and the Karran family will forever have a certain shining star in heaven," it posted on facebook.

"To know his father and the wonderful qualities that he possesses, his child could not escape being the best of Derry."

Fundraiser

A GoFundMe page set up to support the family with funeral costs has so far raised more than £4,300.

It is the only genuine fundraiser in aid of the family following reports of fake pages.

Created by family friend Emma McCracken, it reads: "The money raised will go towards funeral costs to help the family through this unimaginably difficult time.

"A parent should never have to bury a child especially so young and unexpectedly."

Noah's funeral is set to take place on Monday at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Steelstown before he is laid to rest at City Cemetery.