Fungie the Dingle dolphin reportedly spotted alive and well by fisherman

REPORTS OF Fungie the Dingle dolphin’s demise may have been exaggerated.

The beloved aquatic mammal has reportedly been spotted alive and well off the Irish coast.

There had been some concern for Fungie’s welfare, following reports that the dolphin had not been seen around Dingle for the past two days.

Several boats had searched the harbour area for signs of life but were left at a loss to the dolphin’s whereabouts.

The apparent disappearance prompted Jeannine Masset and Rudi Schamart, the team behind the Fungie Forever Facebook page, who have visited the beloved dolphin on almost a daily basis for some 30 years to post a worrying update.

“It looks like we may have lost our best friend,” they wrote on Facebook.

"We all keep hoping for a miracle, but the bay feels really empty without him,” the post read.

“As you will understand, we are very upset for it looks like we may have lost our best friend."

While the message sparked some initial concern, there has since been an update offering hope that Fungie may yet prove to be alive and well.

“Important update,” a message on the Facebook group reads.

“We just got word that Fungie was seen this morning and this evening by Skipper Paul Hand as he went out early this morning and came back late this evening.”

GOOD NEWS

Skipper Paul Hand reports seeing Fungie alongside his boat Ronan Finbarr this morning and again this evening #fungie #dingle #WildAtlanticWay pic.twitter.com/FvNrHd3BvK — The Skipper (@SkipperEditor) October 15, 2020

The sighting was also reported by leading commercial fishing publication The Skipper.

Fungie fans are awaiting further news and confirmation he is alive and well.

Dingle’s most famous mammal, Fungie the dolphin, previously set a new Guinness World Record for being the longest recorded solitary dolphin on the planet.

A Dingle resident for some 37 years, Fungie was first spotted off the Co Kerry coast way back in 1983 and has remained ever since.