Fungie the Dingle dolphin reportedly spotted alive and well by fisherman
News

Fungie the Dingle dolphin reportedly spotted alive and well by fisherman

REPORTS OF Fungie the Dingle dolphin’s demise may have been exaggerated.

The beloved aquatic mammal has reportedly been spotted alive and well off the Irish coast.

There had been some concern for Fungie’s welfare, following reports that the dolphin had not been seen around Dingle for the past two days.

Several boats had searched the harbour area for signs of life but were left at a loss to the dolphin’s whereabouts.

The apparent disappearance prompted Jeannine Masset and Rudi Schamart, the team behind the Fungie Forever Facebook page, who have visited the beloved dolphin on almost a daily basis for some 30 years to post a worrying update.

Advertisement

“It looks like we may have lost our best friend,” they wrote on Facebook.

"We all keep hoping for a miracle, but the bay feels really empty without him,” the post read.

“As you will understand, we are very upset for it looks like we may have lost our best friend."

While the message sparked some initial concern, there has since been an update offering hope that Fungie may yet prove to be alive and well.

“Important update,” a message on the Facebook group reads.

“We just got word that Fungie was seen this morning and this evening by Skipper Paul Hand as he went out early this morning and came back late this evening.”

Advertisement

The sighting was also reported by leading commercial fishing publication The Skipper.

Fungie fans are awaiting further news and confirmation he is alive and well.

Dingle’s most famous mammal, Fungie the dolphin, previously set a new Guinness World Record for being the longest recorded solitary dolphin on the planet.

A Dingle resident for some 37 years, Fungie was first spotted off the Co Kerry coast way back in 1983 and has remained ever since.

See More: Dingle, Dolphin, Fungie, Kerry

Related

'It looks like we have lost our best friend': Fungie the beloved Dingle dolphin missing
News 10 hours ago

'It looks like we have lost our best friend': Fungie the beloved Dingle dolphin missing

By: Rachael O'Connor

Little boy pens letter to Fungie after locals admit the dolphin is 'feeling lonely'
News 4 months ago

Little boy pens letter to Fungie after locals admit the dolphin is 'feeling lonely'

By: Rachael O'Connor

Irish seafarer keeping Fungie the Dingle dolphin company during lockdown
News 5 months ago

Irish seafarer keeping Fungie the Dingle dolphin company during lockdown

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Dublin Zoo is now hiring people to be Christmas elves
News 16 hours ago

Dublin Zoo is now hiring people to be Christmas elves

By: Harry Brent

Coronavirus Ireland: What happens if we are under Level 4 restrictions this Christmas?
News 18 hours ago

Coronavirus Ireland: What happens if we are under Level 4 restrictions this Christmas?

By: Rachael O'Connor

Boyzone star tipped to join this year's 'I'm A Celebrity.. Get Me Out Of Here!'
Entertainment 18 hours ago

Boyzone star tipped to join this year's 'I'm A Celebrity.. Get Me Out Of Here!'

By: Rachael O'Connor

Graham Norton opens up about death of beloved dog Bailey - 'The great thing is I got him back to Ireland'
News 19 hours ago

Graham Norton opens up about death of beloved dog Bailey - 'The great thing is I got him back to Ireland'

By: Harry Brent

Former Ireland international Jason McAteer claims he wanted to 'hurt' Roy Keane during games
Sport 19 hours ago

Former Ireland international Jason McAteer claims he wanted to 'hurt' Roy Keane during games

By: Harry Brent