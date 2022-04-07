Further arrest made in connection with van hijacking in north Belfast

A FURTHER arrest has been made in connection to a bomb hoax and van hijacking which disrupted an event attended by the Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney in Belfast late last month.

The PSNI said detectives from its Terrorism Investigation Unit investigating the incident on 25 March searched a residential property in the Forthriver area of north Belfast this morning, and arrested a 33-year-old man.

The suspect is being questioned by the Serious Crime Suite of Musgrave police station.

At the event, Coveney had to abandon a speech h was delivering to the John and Pat Hume Foundation when a hijacked van with a device on board was left outside th Houben Centre on the Crumlin Road.

The building was evacuated, but the device was later found to be a hoax. The driver of the van was also held at gunpoint and forced to drive his vehicle to the location where it was left.

Another man, Darren Service (40), has been charged in connection with the incident and appeared in court yesterday.

He denies charges of preparation of terrorist acts, hijacking and placing an article causing a bomb hoax.

The PSNI has blamed the UVF for the incident.

It is believed to be linked to a loyalist campaign against the Northern Ireland Protocol.