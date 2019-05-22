Game of Thrones fan reveals punchline of Tyrion’s filthy ‘a honeycomb and a jackass’ joke
News

Game of Thrones fan reveals punchline of Tyrion’s filthy ‘a honeycomb and a jackass’ joke

IT’S THE question that’s been bugging Game of Thrones fans ever since the series ended.

After eight seasons, 71 episodes and a near-relentless amount on on-screen bloodshed the battle for control of the seven kingdoms is over.

And there’s just one thing Game of Thrones fans are wondering: what was the punchline to Tyrion Lannister’s filthy joke about a honeycomb and a jackass.
Okay, it’s not the only question fans of the show have been left with.

In fact, there are probably some fans out there that would argue the series finale posed more questions than answers.

But while most of those will, unfortunately, remain unanswered, one Game of Thrones fan was able to provide an answer to one particular issue.

Advertisement

What, exactly, was the punchline of Tyrion’s joke?

This isn’t an issue left over from just the final episode alone either – Tyrion has been trying to tell this joke on a few occasions throughout the series.

He attempted it once in the first series and another time in the sixth season.

It always starts the same, with Tyrion saying: "I once brought a jackass and a honeycomb into a brothel."

Advertisement

Now a fan on Reddit has revealed the dirty joke in full – and it’s a corker:

Tyrion walks into a brothel with a honeycomb and a jackass.
Madame: What can we do for you?
Tyrion: I need a woman to lay with, for mine has left me.
Madame: Whatever for? And what's with the honeycomb and the mule?
Tyrion: My woman found a genie in a bottle, and he granted her three wishes. The first was for a house fit for a queen, so he gave her this damn honeycomb. The second wish was that she have the nicest ass in all the land, so he gave her this damn donkey...
Madame: And what about the third wish?
Tyrion: Well... she asked the genie to make my c*** hang down past my knee.
Madame: Well that one's not so bad eh?
Tyrion: Not so bad!? I used to be six foot three!

So, there you have it.

A bit of closure from the world of Game of Thrones.

Which makes a change.

See More: Game Of Thrones, Television, Tyrion Lannister

Related

Kit Harington tells Game of Thrones critics to 'go f*** themselves'
News 4 hours ago

Kit Harington tells Game of Thrones critics to 'go f*** themselves'

By: Jack Beresford

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner slams ‘disrespectful’ petition to remake final season
News 1 day ago

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner slams ‘disrespectful’ petition to remake final season

By: Jack Beresford

'What a pile of s***e' - Ireland reacts to the final episode of Game of Thrones
News 1 day ago

'What a pile of s***e' - Ireland reacts to the final episode of Game of Thrones

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Young Irishman, 20, paralysed in freak Storm Emma accident last year set to return home
News 4 hours ago

Young Irishman, 20, paralysed in freak Storm Emma accident last year set to return home

By: Aidan Lonergan

Irish student, 17, to have asteroid named after him following awards haul at international science fair
News 6 hours ago

Irish student, 17, to have asteroid named after him following awards haul at international science fair

By: Aidan Lonergan

Mariah Carey shares 'gorgeous welcome' she received on arrival in Ireland
News 6 hours ago

Mariah Carey shares 'gorgeous welcome' she received on arrival in Ireland

By: Jack Beresford

White House confirms official details of Donald Trump's Ireland visit
News 7 hours ago

White House confirms official details of Donald Trump's Ireland visit

By: Jack Beresford

‘Everything might be alright on the night’ - Leo Varadkar issues Brexit warning to Ireland
News 8 hours ago

‘Everything might be alright on the night’ - Leo Varadkar issues Brexit warning to Ireland

By: Jack Beresford