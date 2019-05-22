Game of Thrones fan reveals punchline of Tyrion’s filthy ‘a honeycomb and a jackass’ joke

IT’S THE question that’s been bugging Game of Thrones fans ever since the series ended.

After eight seasons, 71 episodes and a near-relentless amount on on-screen bloodshed the battle for control of the seven kingdoms is over.

And there’s just one thing Game of Thrones fans are wondering: what was the punchline to Tyrion Lannister’s filthy joke about a honeycomb and a jackass.

Okay, it’s not the only question fans of the show have been left with.

In fact, there are probably some fans out there that would argue the series finale posed more questions than answers.

But while most of those will, unfortunately, remain unanswered, one Game of Thrones fan was able to provide an answer to one particular issue.

Advertisement

What, exactly, was the punchline of Tyrion’s joke?

The only thing that was upsetting about the #GameofThrones ending is that we didn’t get the conclusion of #Tyrion’s joke. #honeycomb and the #jackass in a brothel. #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/IpFSC1Cza4 — Tom (@BigDaddyQ33) May 20, 2019

This isn’t an issue left over from just the final episode alone either – Tyrion has been trying to tell this joke on a few occasions throughout the series.

He attempted it once in the first series and another time in the sixth season.

It always starts the same, with Tyrion saying: "I once brought a jackass and a honeycomb into a brothel."

Advertisement

Now a fan on Reddit has revealed the dirty joke in full – and it’s a corker:

Tyrion walks into a brothel with a honeycomb and a jackass.

Madame: What can we do for you?

Tyrion: I need a woman to lay with, for mine has left me.

Madame: Whatever for? And what's with the honeycomb and the mule?

Tyrion: My woman found a genie in a bottle, and he granted her three wishes. The first was for a house fit for a queen, so he gave her this damn honeycomb. The second wish was that she have the nicest ass in all the land, so he gave her this damn donkey...

Madame: And what about the third wish?

Tyrion: Well... she asked the genie to make my c*** hang down past my knee.

Madame: Well that one's not so bad eh?

Tyrion: Not so bad!? I used to be six foot three!

So, there you have it.

A bit of closure from the world of Game of Thrones.

Which makes a change.