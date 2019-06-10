Garda cars in Dublin given a makeover for upcoming Pride parade

DUBLIN'S PRIDE FESTIVAL begins on June 20 and to celebrate, some garda cars have been given a makeover to show their support.
A photo posted by Garda Info to Twitter this morning showed a couple of Garda squad cars fully kitted out with pride colours decorating the outside.
The caption read: “We are really looking forward to participating in Dublin Pride Parade on Saturday June 29 2019, and we’ve had a bit of a makeover for the occasion!”
We are really looking forward to participating in Dublin Pride Parade on Saturday 29th June 2019, and we’ve had a bit of a makeover for the occasion! #DublinPride pic.twitter.com/B73bTCJmyl
The rainbow colours are emblazoned on the back of the two vehicles while the traditional yellow and blue stripes have also been replaced for the occasion.
The announcement comes after news that uniformed gardai will officially take part in the parade for the very first time.
We are absolutely delighted to announce that the proposed route for the 2019 #DubliPride Parade and March will see us return to the very heart of our city! 🌈🌈🌈 Assembling on O’Connell Street and Parnell Square on Saturday June 29th, 7,000 people from over 150 different groups with floats and marching bands and colourful costumes and lots and lots of noise will lead out the Parade which will end with a free outdoor event in Merrion Square. In addition to the Parade and Pride Village in Merrion Square, Collins Barracks will host its most colourful event in its 300 year history as the site for the Mother #Pride #BlockParty
7,000 people are expected to take to the streets for the Pride March on June 29.
The march will start at the Garden of Remembrance and will end with a free outdoor event at Merrion Square.