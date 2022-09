GARDAÍ HAVE have arrested a woman as part of the investigation into a fatal car fire in Co Westmeath almost two weeks ago.

Thelma Dennany, 5, and her two-year-old brother Mikey died in a car fire near Multyfarnham on 16 September.

Detectives today arrested a woman in her 40s as part of their investigation.

She is being held at at station in the Midlands under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

The woman can be questioned for up to 24 hours before she is either released or charged.