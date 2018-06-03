Gardaí find motorist with no licence and no insurance who insisted he 'didn't have it on' him
Gardaí find motorist with no licence and no insurance who insisted he 'didn't have it on' him

Gardaí working at a roadside checkpoint have reported one motorist driving without both his motor insurance and driving licence.

When members of An Garda Síochána checking the driver's details at a checkpoint asked about his proof of insurance and licence, he told members of the Roads Policing Unit he 'didn't have it on him'.

Officers at the scene shared a picture of an app on a phone used to quickly check the driver's details, revealing that the motorist in question had neither a driving licence or car insurance to his name.

The roadside checkpoint in Limerick city attended by Gardaí found the driver to be disqualified from driving.

The tweet shared by the Garda Traffic account stated the driver has a court date to follow due to his actions.

Driving without car insurance is currently punishable by a fine of up to €5,000 and 5 penalty points, with some cases leading to up to six months imprisonment.

Yesterday The Irish Post reported that three drivers tested positive for cannabis while driving over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Blood samples from all three drivers were taken and analysed, finding them negative for drugs such as cocaine, opiates and benzodiazepines but positive for cannabis due to the amount discovered in their bloodstreams.

