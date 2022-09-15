GARDAI HAVE arrested three men as part of alleged match fixing scandal in the League of Ireland.

The Anti-Bribery & Corruption Unit, Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) carried out a day of action today in regard to the allegations.

The three males, all aged in their 30s, have been arrested on Thursday in suspicion of the offence of Conspiracy to Defraud contrary to Common Law.

Two were arrested in Dublin and one was arrested in the eastern part of the country.

All three are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 in Garda stations in South Dublin and in the eastern region.

Thursday’s arrests bring the total number arrested to 14 as part of Operation Brookweed, which began earlier this year.

According to RTE back in May detectives examined unusual betting patterns in a number of matches where they suspected deliberate fouls may have been committed to ensure one team lost and money was paid out.

Losing certain games by a certain number of goals, and money paid out on the result has also been investigated.



Today Gardaí carried out a day of action in relation to alleged match-fixing in the League of Ireland



The operation involved personnel from the Anti-Bribery and Corruption Unit, the GNECB and included co-operation with Interpol



Further details here : https://t.co/vWIzd7sJfX pic.twitter.com/yT2mXKJYbV — Garda Info (@gardainfo) September 15, 2022



Another factor noticed was that large numbers of home fans in one part of the country were successfully betting against their own team to lose.

This occurred in a number of games; suspicions arose that the matches had been fixed and that those placing the bets knew beforehand what the score would be.

A Garda statement said: "As part of the planned operation two males (aged in their 30s) have been arrested in the Dublin Region, on suspicion of the offence of Conspiracy to Defraud contrary to Common Law and are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in South Dublin.

“A further male (30s) has been arrested in the Eastern Region, also on suspicion of the offence of Conspiracy to Defraud contrary to Common Law and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in the Eastern Region.

"Today’s operation is being supported by local Garda resources attached to both Regions. INTERPOL Officers attached to INTERPOL’s Match-Fixing Task Force have also travelled from INTERPOL HQ in Lyon, France to support the operation.

"Match-fixing and corruption is a threat to all sports at all levels and undermines public confidence in the fairness of sport. It can allow organised crime to infiltrate sport in order to use it to make illicit gains or launder proceeds of crime.

The Anti-Bribery & Corruption Unit will take proactive action where necessary to disrupt such criminality. Match-fixers prey on young and vulnerable players in order to corrupt them for their ends. “

"An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to any person who have information in relation to match-fixing or sports corruption to report the matter in confidence to the Bribery and Corruption Confidential Reporting line – 1800 40 60 80 the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or to their local Garda Station.

"Investigations are ongoing."

A statement from the FAI read "The FAI notes the latest developments in the ongoing Garda enquiry into alleged historical match fixing. The FAI, in conjunction with UEFA, remains committed to a zero tolerance policy on match fixing. As this continues to be a legal matter, we cannot comment further beyond this."