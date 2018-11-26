Gardaí issue child rescue alert for missing three-year-old Jake Jordan

GARDAÍ have made an urgent appeal to the public to help trace the whereabouts of a missing toddler in Co. Wexford.

Jake Jordan, 3, is believed to have been taken by his father – 30-year-old Patrick Somers – following an incident at the child's home in Saint Mary's Villas, Bunclody overnight.

The pair were last seen leaving the property at approximately 1.15am this morning.

Officers have issued a Child Rescue Ireland Alert (CRI) as they believe there is an "immediate and serious risk to the health and welfare" of Jake.

They are urging anyone who sees a red/wine coloured Ford Focus C-Max with reg number 04 KE 5432 to get in touch immediately.

Patrick Somers is described as being well-built, approximately 6ft tall, with short brown hair (greying at the sides).

When last seen, he was wearing a Kiltealy green and white soccer jersey with the letters PS written in white on the front, dark navy jeans and brown shoes.

Jake was wearing Batman pyjamas and a light blue Nike hoody.

In a statement, Gardaí said: "Please do not approach those involved, instead immediately dial 999 or 112."

Anyone with information is urged to call 999 or 112