Gardai launch investigation into suspected arson attack on Louth home

GARDAÍ have appealed to the public for information regarding a suspected arson attack on a home in Co. Louth.

The blaze took hold in the early hours of Monday, January 23, they confirmed in a statement made today.

“Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance regarding an investigation into a suspected criminal damage by fire incident that occurred in the early hours of Monday 23rd January 2023 in County Louth,” they state.

The fire started between 2.35am and 2.50am at a residence in Aghameen Park, Hoey's Lane, Dundalk, they police service confirmed.

“No injuries were reported during the course of this incident although significant damage was caused to the front of the property,” they added.

The fire was extinguished by local fire services and the scene was preserved by Gardaí while a full technical examination was conducted.

No arrests have been made at this stage of this ongoing investigation, but Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

“Any road users or pedestrians who were in the vicinity of the Inner Relief Road, Hoey's Lane or the Dublin Road in Dundalk between 2am and 3am and observed any activity which drew their attention are asked to contact Gardaí,” they state.

“Any road users who were in these areas at these times who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they add.

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí with their investigation are asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.