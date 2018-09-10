Gardaí stop motorist with open bottle of wine in cupholder
News

Gardaí stop motorist with open bottle of wine in cupholder

Gardaí in Co Kildare stopped a driver over the weekend who had an open bottle of wine located in the cupholder of his vehicle.

The Naas Roads Policing unit stopped the driver who they described as “literally drinking and driving”.

The driver was arrested and charged and will appear in court.

An Garda Siochana shared an image of the bottle of wine which was kept inside a coffee cup.

Advertisement

Naas Roads Policing Unit also revealed that during checkpoints over the weekend, three drug drivers and one drink driver were detected, six vehicles were seized for no insurance and one driver was arrested and charged to court for dangerous driving.

He was going 153km in a 60km zone.

See More: An Garda Síochána, Drink Driving, Ireland, Kildare, Naas

Related

Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Bray Boxing Club
News 2 days ago

Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Bray Boxing Club

By: Ryan Price

Woman arrested following drug seizure on M50
News 6 days ago

Woman arrested following drug seizure on M50

By: Rebecca Keane

Gardaí appeal for information in locating missing teenager
News 6 days ago

Gardaí appeal for information in locating missing teenager

By: Rebecca Keane

Latest

Details of exchange between Ireland assistant manager Roy Keane and player Harry Arter revealed
News 14 minutes ago

Details of exchange between Ireland assistant manager Roy Keane and player Harry Arter revealed

By: Ryan Price

Search for jet skier missing on Lough Erne suspended for the night
News 12 hours ago

Search for jet skier missing on Lough Erne suspended for the night

By: Gerard Donaghy

Taoiseach to meet murdered Irish woman’s mother after citizenship mix-up
News 12 hours ago

Taoiseach to meet murdered Irish woman’s mother after citizenship mix-up

By: Gerard Donaghy

'Beyond shocking’ – Kitten put down after being forced through charity’s letterbox
News 18 hours ago

'Beyond shocking’ – Kitten put down after being forced through charity’s letterbox

By: Gerard Donaghy

Three men arrested after man hospitalised following alleged assault in Co. Armagh
News 19 hours ago

Three men arrested after man hospitalised following alleged assault in Co. Armagh

By: Gerard Donaghy