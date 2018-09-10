Gardaí stop motorist with open bottle of wine in cupholder

Gardaí in Co Kildare stopped a driver over the weekend who had an open bottle of wine located in the cupholder of his vehicle.

The Naas Roads Policing unit stopped the driver who they described as “literally drinking and driving”.

Naas Roads Policing: This driver was found to be ‘Literally

Drinking & Driving’, he was arrested and charged & will appear in Court

The driver was arrested and charged and will appear in court.

An Garda Siochana shared an image of the bottle of wine which was kept inside a coffee cup.

Naas Roads Policing Unit also revealed that during checkpoints over the weekend, three drug drivers and one drink driver were detected, six vehicles were seized for no insurance and one driver was arrested and charged to court for dangerous driving.

He was going 153km in a 60km zone.