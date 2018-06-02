'Generations will miss this magnificent tree' - Iconic tree crashes down in front of Dublin university
TRINITY COLLEGE Dublin's square is missing one of its most formidable markers as of this morning.

The Front Square, a landmark in Dublin's city centre and an instantly recognisable part of Trinity College was cordoned off this morning as one of its trees came crashing down.

The Square, known for being one of the biggest tourist attractions in the capital city was sectioned off as maintenance was launched to clear the path of where the tree fell.

The tree was situated to the left of Trinity College Campanile, a site for many students and indeed graduates to take pictures in front of.

The Oregon Maple tree collapsed due to old age, according to the university's security officer Collie Ennis.

The tree is estimated to have been standing in the premises for more than 200 years.

The Trinity College Twitter account shared a photo of the destruction this morning, sharing: 'One of @tcddublin’s most wonderful trees came crashing down in Front Square at 4 am this morning. Generations will miss this magnificent tree.'

Current and former Trinity students weighed in with tributes to the tree, which will evidently be sorely missed.

