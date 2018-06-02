'Generations will miss this magnificent tree' - Iconic tree crashes down in front of Dublin university

TRINITY COLLEGE Dublin's square is missing one of its most formidable markers as of this morning.

The Front Square, a landmark in Dublin's city centre and an instantly recognisable part of Trinity College was cordoned off this morning as one of its trees came crashing down.

The Square, known for being one of the biggest tourist attractions in the capital city was sectioned off as maintenance was launched to clear the path of where the tree fell.

The tree was situated to the left of Trinity College Campanile, a site for many students and indeed graduates to take pictures in front of.

The Oregon Maple tree collapsed due to old age, according to the university's security officer Collie Ennis.

The tree is estimated to have been standing in the premises for more than 200 years.

A sad sight to see in Trinity college this morning. The old Oregon maple on library square collapsed during the night. A beautiful tree that would have had Bram Stoker, Samuel Beckett and Mary Robinson among others, pass under it's branches in its 200 plus years on campus. pic.twitter.com/PBtv88XuY2 — collie ennis (@collieennis) June 2, 2018

The Trinity College Twitter account shared a photo of the destruction this morning, sharing: 'One of @tcddublin’s most wonderful trees came crashing down in Front Square at 4 am this morning. Generations will miss this magnificent tree.'

One of @tcddublin’s most wonderful trees came crashing down in Front Square at 4am this morning. Generations will miss this magnificent tree. pic.twitter.com/vRyevXtzlD — Trinity College Dublin (@tcddublin) June 2, 2018

Current and former Trinity students weighed in with tributes to the tree, which will evidently be sorely missed.

devo! I lived in the GMB and used to look out at that tree every day while studying :( — ro. (@keep_sketch) June 2, 2018

It picked it’s moment in the quiet of the early morning. It will be really missed. — Mick O'Dea (@MickODeaArtist) June 2, 2018

Here's a shot of it I took an evening last month: pic.twitter.com/flfP3zTVCn — Fergus Molloy (@fer8us) June 2, 2018

Survived Hurricane Charlie, Storm Ophelia and Storm Emma - presumably just got tired of having to listen to the click of camera shutters and decided to lay down to rest. — Patrick Plunkett (@PKPlunkett) June 2, 2018