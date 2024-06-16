'Gentle, loving person': Family pay tribute to pedestrian who died in two-car collision

THE FAMILY of a pedestrian who died following a two-vehicle collision have described him as a 'quiet, gentle, loving person'.

Dean McCormack, 62, was on foot at the time of the collision involving a silver Audi TT Quattro and a grey BMW 218I near the village of Compton Abbas, Dorset on June 6.

Mr McCormack from Warminster, Wiltshire was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men arrested on suspicion of driving offences have since been released under investigation.

'Genuinely talented'

Mr McCormack's partner and family issued a statement saying they were 'heartbroken beyond belief' at their tragic loss.

"Dean shared his life with his long-term partner and their families," added the statement.

"He was a quiet, gentle, loving person who loved nothing more than spending time in the countryside with his partner by his side visiting places that were off the beaten track, the Dorset coastline being just one of his favourite places.

"Dean was a very talented engineer who followed the same trade as his grandfather and great-grandfather working in the water industry for many years until his final day.

"A passion for nice cars and motorbikes remained with him throughout his life, spending time meticulously rebuilding older bikes.

"He was an amazing artist producing many stunning pictures, he was a person whom could put his hand to many crafts but particularly anything to do with wood, he was a genuinely talented and knowledgeable person in anything he put his hand to.

"Dean's partner, families and close friends request that their privacy be respected at this very difficult time."

Investigation

Officers from the Roads Policing Team are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision.

The arrested men — a 19-year-old from Shaftesbury, Dorset and a man aged in his 20s from Mere, Wiltshire — have been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

A passenger from the Audi – a man in his 20s – was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that were not believed to be serious and has since been discharged.

"Our thoughts remain very much with the family and loved ones of Dean McCormack at this extremely difficult time," said Sergeant Mike Burt of the Roads Policing Team.