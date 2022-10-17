Remains of Kent woman murdered by husband 20 years ago found in Dorset garden
Debbie Griggs (photo: Kent Police)

THE REMAINS of a 34-year-old pregnant woman who was murdered by her husband over 20 years ago have been discovered in Dorset.

Debbie Griggs was reported missing in May 1999 from her home in Deal, Kent, by her husband Andrew Griggs.

Mr Griggs was found guilty of murder and jailed for life in October 2019 following a cold case review.

Police were tipped off prompting the excavation of a garden in St Leonards in Dorset on 5 October.

Human remains, including teeth fragments, were discovered.

Andrew Griggs had moved to the property in July 2001 following the conclusion of the initial investigation into Debbie’s whereabouts.

The remains were subject to a post-mortem examination on Friday 14 October, where specialist odontologists were able to confirm the teeth fragments belonged to Debbie.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Kimber of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate said in a statement:

"It is now more than 20 years since Debbie Griggs was murdered by her husband but we have never given up hope of one day finding her remains and giving her loved ones some closure.

"Andrew Griggs denied being responsible for his wife’s disappearance but this discovery is further proof that he was lying all along, causing even greater anguish for everyone who knew and loved Debbie. Whilst they continue to mourn her tragic loss to this day, I hope they can take some comfort in the knowledge that she can now be laid to rest.

"We will continue to keep Debbie’s family updated on the progress of our ongoing enquiries and provide support to them at this difficult time."

Further tests will now be required to establish the cause of her death.

Enquiries will also be carried out to establish how Debbie’s remains came to be at the property.

