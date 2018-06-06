German tourists have custom motorbike and sidecar stolen and burnt out while on holiday

Two tourists on holiday were left devastated after their "pride and joy " was stolen and destroyed.

The couple, who has not been named, has reportedly left Belfast and has no plans to return.

The pair originally arrived in Northern Ireland on Monday and were staying for the first night of their holiday in the Clifton Park Avenue area when their vehicle was taken and obliterated.

The BMW custom motorcycle and sidecar was stolen at 1.45am on Tuesday morning.

PSNI received a report that 4 thieves were "in the process of stealing a motorcycle and side-car combination" but when they attended the scene they could not find the vehicle.

The motorbike, valued in excess of £15,000, was later discovered burnt out in the Victoria Parade area of New Lodge.

A spokesman for the PSNI said the couple planned to use their vehicle to sight-see: "They had planned to spend a month touring around and visiting. Their vehicle is a one-off custom-made worth in excess of £15,000. To describe them as being devastated when they saw what had become of their bike hardly comes close."

"To those who took this bike or were involved in its destruction... hang your heads in shame. This was a callous act by cowardly thieves who skulk about under the cover of darkness. You know exactly who you are and what you've done," he added.