Government announces further regulation of vapes

THE IRISH government has approved additional regulation on the sale and advertising of e-cigarettes.

Under the new proposals, the sale of the devices and related nicotine inhaling products will be prohibited from self-deriving vending machines, from temporary or mobile premises and at places or events for children.

The advertising of e-cigarettes will also be prohibited on public transport, in cinemas and near schools.

The proposals will be incorporated into the Public Health (Tobacco and Nicotine Inhaling Products) Bill which is currently being drafted and is expected to be finalised and published before the end of the year.

The same bill already contains measures to ban the sale of nicotine inhaling products to those aged under 18 and to introduce a licensing system for the retail sale of tobacco products and nicotine inhaling products.

Retailers found to be offending such measures will receive minimum suspension periods, and fixed penalty notices for offences will also be introduced.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said the measures are "designed to protect our children and young people from starting to vape."

"We recognised that nicotine is a highly addictive drug, and we are acting today to make these products less accessible to our young people and to remove the advertising for these products fro our children's everyday lives."

Tobacco smoking kills about 4,500 in Ireland each year.

According to the World Health Organisation there are 16,000 different flavours of vapes, such as bubblegum and gummy bears, which are often enticing to children.