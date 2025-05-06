Government approves proposals for two new ‘sex for rent’ offences in Ireland
News

Government approves proposals for two new ‘sex for rent’ offences in Ireland

JUSTICE minister Jim O’Callaghan has had proposals for new laws around ‘sex for rent’ offences approved by the cabinet today.

Mr O’Callaghan proposed the creation of two specific criminal offences around ‘sex for rent’ – offering accommodation in exchange for sex and the advertising of accommodation in exchange for sex.

The provisions encompass both rental agreements between landlords and tenants, and ‘rent-a-room’ situations.

"It is the offer or advertisement that is being criminalised - there is no requirement to prove that sexual activity occurred," a Justice Department spokesperson explained.

The proposed penalty for the new offences is a Class A fine of up to €5,000.

“Any attempt by accommodation providers to exploit their position and prey on vulnerable individuals through these arrangements is completely unacceptable,” Minister O’Callaghan said.

“It is an appalling abuse of power by unscrupulous individuals, and it will not be tolerated under any circumstances.”

He added: “This is a complex issue to legislate for but care has been taken to ensure that the offences are clear, precise and limited in scope.

“I am satisfied the provisions are workable and constitutionally sound, and do not create any unintended consequences such as inadvertently criminalising consensual relationships.”

The new offences are proposed as part of a new Criminal Law and Civil Law (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill 2025, which aims to respond to “a range of pressing challenges for the criminal justice system”.

The proposed Bill also includes measures to amend existing legislation on the disclosure of counselling records in sexual assault trials and permit members of An Garda Siochana to order the removal of face coverings at protests.

Today Mr O’Callaghan secured Government approval for the drafting of the required legislation.

See More: Ireland, Legislation, Sex For Rent

Related

Bad Nanny: Victims of serial scammer who conned families in Ireland and Britain speak out
Entertainment 2 hours ago

Bad Nanny: Victims of serial scammer who conned families in Ireland and Britain speak out

By: Fiona Audley

Ireland deports men, women and children on chartered flight to Georgia
News 5 days ago

Ireland deports men, women and children on chartered flight to Georgia

By: Fiona Audley

Ireland helps fund underground school shelter in Ukraine
News 5 days ago

Ireland helps fund underground school shelter in Ukraine

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Cyclist dies following collision with car in Dublin
News 7 hours ago

Cyclist dies following collision with car in Dublin

By: Fiona Audley

GAA is ‘Ireland at its best’ says former president Mary McAleese
Sport 8 hours ago

GAA is ‘Ireland at its best’ says former president Mary McAleese

By: Fiona Audley

Brendan Gleeson ‘can’t wait’ to make West End debut in The Weir
Entertainment 9 hours ago

Brendan Gleeson ‘can’t wait’ to make West End debut in The Weir

By: Fiona Audley

Prisoners complete Belfast City Marathon for children’s cancer charity
News 10 hours ago

Prisoners complete Belfast City Marathon for children’s cancer charity

By: Fiona Audley

Unseen works by Lucian Freud go on display in Belfast
Culture 11 hours ago

Unseen works by Lucian Freud go on display in Belfast

By: Fiona Audley

Man convicted of killing elderly neighbour in row over gate
News 2 days ago

Man convicted of killing elderly neighbour in row over gate

By: Gerard Donaghy