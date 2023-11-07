Government raises €515m through sale of shares in Allied Irish Bank
News

Government raises €515m through sale of shares in Allied Irish Bank

THE Irish Government has raised €515million by selling a further five per cent of its stake in the Allied Irish Bank (AIB) Group.

The sale, confirmed by Ireland’s Minister for Finance, Michael McGrath today, was undertaken “by way of an accelerated bookbuild (ABB) transaction”.

“The State sold a 5% stake in AIB at a price of €3.93 per share which will generate €514.83m upon settlement, bringing to €13.6bn the total amount returned to the State to date from its investment in AIB,” Minister McGrath confirmed.

“This ABB transaction represents our fourth such disposal in AIB and with each one we have achieved incremental improvements on the placing price, with this latest transaction achieving a price which was eight per cent higher than what was achieved in the previous transaction in June,” he added.

“This transaction was once again well received with significant demand from a large number of international institutional investors.”

The Minister explained that “significant progress” had been made in reducing the Government’s shareholding in AIB, which was 71% at the beginning of 2022 and now stands at 40.8%.

“While the State remains a significant shareholder in AIB, this is another important step in normalising the relationship between the State and AIB with the free float in the bank now increasing to 59.2%,” he added.

“Our remaining shareholding in AIB is worth approximately €4.3bn, so following the applicable lock-up period, we will again assess additional opportunities for share sales as they arise as it continues to be this Government’s belief that banking in the main is an activity that should be provided by the private sector.”

Following today’s sale, the Irish government is now in a “lock-up period” of approximately ninety days before it can consider another ABB sale of remaining AIB shares.

The Department of Finance has confirmed the €515m made in the latest sale will be returned to the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund.

See More: AIB, Allied Irish Bank

Related

Death of Brexiteer and prominent city figure Kevin Pakenham, aged 72
News 3 years ago

Death of Brexiteer and prominent city figure Kevin Pakenham, aged 72

By: Mal Rogers

The best hotel in Ireland has been revealed and it looks absolutely class
News 4 years ago

The best hotel in Ireland has been revealed and it looks absolutely class

By: Rachael O'Connor

Striking Irish couple Mick and Kate make mortgage ad video a surprising hit online
News 6 years ago

Striking Irish couple Mick and Kate make mortgage ad video a surprising hit online

By: Erica Doyle Higgins

Latest

Man who trafficked drugs and dirty cash between Ireland and the Netherlands is jailed for 21 years
News 2 days ago

Man who trafficked drugs and dirty cash between Ireland and the Netherlands is jailed for 21 years

By: Gerard Donaghy

Minibus driver, 30, dies in Limerick collision
News 2 days ago

Minibus driver, 30, dies in Limerick collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Family of Jason Corbett's first wife slams 'lies' as sentencing hearing of Irishman's killers continues
News 2 days ago

Family of Jason Corbett's first wife slams 'lies' as sentencing hearing of Irishman's killers continues

By: Gerard Donaghy

Arrest after man suffers 'ear and body' injuries in unprovoked Belfast assault
News 2 days ago

Arrest after man suffers 'ear and body' injuries in unprovoked Belfast assault

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police name elderly woman who died in two-vehicle collision in Co. Antrim
News 2 days ago

Police name elderly woman who died in two-vehicle collision in Co. Antrim

By: Gerard Donaghy