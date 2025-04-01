€500k in funding for small live music venues across Ireland

A FUNDING allocation of €500k has been announced to support small live music and dance venues operating in Ireland.

Individual grants of up to €15k will be available to "grassroots" establishments which qualify for the payments, which are being offered to help with the cost of programming live music events.

Culture Minister Patrick O’Donovan announced the new Night-Time Economy Support Scheme for Grassroots Music Venues this week.

The funds are available for events which promote “the talent of emerging, grassroots artists performing live or electronic music that they have written or created themselves” his department explained.

“Grassroots music venues are an integral part of the music ecosystem in Ireland and are vital to our communities,” he said.

“I want to support these venues so they can give opportunities to new and emerging artists and give them spaces to perform, develop their skills, and build their audiences.”

He added: “Many of the big acts that we see today in large arenas, started their careers performing in grassroots venues, so it is important that we support these venues to allow them to continue to provide these much needed opportunities for up and coming musicians and DJs.”

Under the scheme, venues are required to ensure that all artists and freelance crew are paid.

Venues may also apply for funding towards production and crew costs, PR, advertising, ticketing, the hire of equipment, the hiring of security staff and event insurance costs.

Applications are now open for the scheme, which will be assessed on a first come first served basis.

The application window will remain open until noon on May 15, 2025 “or until the fund is exhausted, whichever occurs first” the department confirmed.