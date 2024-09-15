Graffiti on the Wonderwall? Liam Gallagher backs call for Wolfe Tones to support Oasis in Dublin

LIAM GALLAGHER has backed a call to have Irish rebel band The Wolfe Tones support Oasis at their Dublin shows next year.

The band are embarking on a 19-date tour of Britain and Ireland in 2025, having reformed after a 15-year split.

The tour includes two shows at Croke Park and second-generation Irishman Liam said he was in favour of having the Dublin band open for Oasis in the capital.

I’m up for it let’s do it — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 15, 2024

A day after tickets for the band's extra Wembley dates sold out, Gallagher, 51, post on Twitter/X this morning, saying: "Beautiful people what's popping."

The Twitter/X account Irish Unity, which has more than 100,000 followers, responded to Gallagher's post with: "What about the @wolfetones opening at Croke Park?"

Less than half-an-hour later, Gallagher replied: "I'm up for it let's do it."

His response has so far garnered more than 400 retweets and almost 4,000 likes.

Oasis, which includes Gallagher's older brother Noel, will play Croke Park on August 16 and 17 next year.

Initially, the Dublin shows would have marked the end of the tour, which includes five dates in their home city of Manchester.

However, two additional dates have now been added for London's Wembley stadium in September after an unprecedented demand for tickets.

The Wolfe Tones are currently on a 60th anniversary farewell tour, after which they were due to retire.

However, the band — whose recordings include A Celtic Symphony and The Helicopter Song — retweeted Gallagher's post, alongside a Tricolour and green heart emojis.