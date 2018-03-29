Grenade reportedly handed in to Irish charity shop
Grenade reportedly handed in to Irish charity shop

File photo (Image: RollingNews.ie)

THE IRISH ARMY'S bomb disposal unit was called out to a Dublin charity shop today after a donation reportedly contained a grenade.

The Irish Independent reports that the grenade was in a box of antiques left in to the St Vincent de Paul shop in Terenure, Dublin.

The Irish Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team attended the scene, however it was discovered that the device was no longer viable.

The paper added that the donation was made by an elderly patron.

The Facebook page I Love Terenure posted footage allegedly showing the army in attendance at the scene on Terenure Road North.

See More: Dublin, Terenure

