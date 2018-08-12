Gymnast Rhys McClenaghan celebrates historic European gold for Ireland as praise floods in
News

Rhys McClenaghan (Image: Getty)

RHYS McCLENAGHAN made history today by securing Ireland’s first ever European gymnastics medal after taking gold on the pommel horse, before promising: “There’s more to come.”

The 19-year-old, the first Irish gymnast ever to make the final, secured top spot with a score of 15.300, exceeding the personal best he set in qualifying.

Robert Seligman of Croatia took silver while Slovenia's Saso Bertoncelj took bronze at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow.

It’s Ireland’s fourth medal of the European Championships following Gary and Paul Donovan’s silver in rowing, Thomas Barr's bronze in the 400m hurdles and Shane Ryan's bronze in the 50m backstroke.

Meanwhile it’s a third pommel horse gold this year for Co. Down native McClenaghan, after success at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup and at the Commonwealth Games, where he represented Northern Ireland.

Rhys McClenaghan (Image: Getty)

This latest success is an amazing achievement for McClenaghan, who at one point this year was forced to train in his back garden after his coach was made redundant at his gym due to funding issues.

McClenaghan though has since been training at the Sport Ireland Institute in Dublin with the support of Gymnastics Ireland and Sport Ireland.

Praise flooded in for McClenaghan following his momentous victory in Glasgow.

