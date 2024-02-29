Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers dies following battle with cancer

CELEBRITY chef Dave Myers has died, aged 66, his family has confirmed.

The television star, who was one half of the popular Hairy Bikers duo, died following a battle with cancer which he had been fighting for the past few years.

In a statement his Hairy Bikers partner and best friend Si King shared the “sad news”.

The statement, made via the chef pair’s Hairy Bikers social media account, said: "Hi everyone, I'm afraid I bear some sad news.

"Most of you will know Dave has been fighting cancer for the past couple of years.

"Last night, on 28th February 2024, with Lili, Dave's wife, his family, close friend David and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home.”

He added: "All who knew Dave are devastated at his passing.

“His beloved wife brought him such happiness as did her children, Iza and Sergiu who Dave loved like his own.

"Personally, I am not sure I can put into words how I feel at the moment.

“My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can't follow.

“I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime.”

Myers and King knew each other since the 1990s.

Both had a background in television production before creating their hugely successful Kairy Bikers partnership.

They made their first television appearance in 2004 presenting the Hairy Bikers Cookbook, which ran for four series.

They went on to record countless spin off series, which centred around their love for cooking and their shared passion for motorcycles.

Earlier this year, the BBC announced the return of the duo with their most recent show, The Hairy Bikers Go West.

It began airing on February 6, 2024, on BBC Two and continues over the coming weeks.

In a final statement, King thanked all well-wishers for their tributes to his friend since his cancer diagnosis.

“I know Dave and his family would want me to thank all of you who sent messages of support in recent times,” he said.

"It meant the world to him, his family and all The Hairy Bikers team.

"I am sending you all much love and gratitude for those simple acts of kindness, generosity and spirit. We are eternally grateful for them,” he added.

"May I ask you all for one further kindness and allow Lili, his wife, his family, close friends and I some time and some peace to process our huge loss.

"I am sure I will see you all soon."

In a final message to his long-term friend and culinary companion, he added: "I wish you god's speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world.

“See you on the other side. Love ya."