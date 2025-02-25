'Heartbroken’ family pay tribute after young man dies in quad bike accident
THE family of a young man killed in a collision in Co. Westmeath have paid tribute to him.

Dean Wearen, of Kells in Co. Meath, died following the collision in Finea over the weekend.

The young man, who was aged in his 20s, was driving the quad bike which collided with a motorbike at Ballynascarry at around 3.30pm on Saturday, February 25.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man aged in his 20s, who was a passenger of the quad bike, was taken to Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore with non-life threatening injuries.

A third man aged in his 20s, who was driving the motorcycle, was taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

In a statement, Mr Wearen’s family confirmed he died “suddenly, following an accident”.

They added that he is “sadly missed and forever loved by his son Logan; heartbroken parents, Sinead and Andrew; stepmother Beth; brothers Darren, Troy, and Zac; sisters Kayla, Calla Rose and Amily Grace".

Paying tribute, Sinead Curran said her heart was “shattered”.

“I will miss and think of you every day,” she added.

“You were loved by so many, the life and soul, I will cherish every moment we had together.

“I will love you always my boy.”

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in Ballynascarry, Finea between 3pm and 4pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they state.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

