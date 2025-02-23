Boy, 5, and young man die in separate road traffic collisions

A BOY aged five and a young man have died following separate road traffic collisions on Saturday.

In the first incident, a quad bike and motorcycle collided at around 3.30pm at Ballynascarry, Finea in Co. Westmeath.

The quad bike rider, a man in his 20s, was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was removed to Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar, where a post-mortem is due to take place.

The male passenger of the quad bike, also in his 20s, was taken to Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 20s, was taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital in Dublin, where he remains in a critical condition.

Road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area between 3pm and 4pm are asked to make the footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

Boys dies in Co. Laois

In the second incident, a collision involving a pedestrian and a car occurred at Kilminchy, Portlaoise in Co. Laois at around 4.20pm.

"A male pedestrian, aged five years was fatally injured and was removed from the scene to Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise in a serious condition," read a garda statement.

"He was pronounced deceased a short time later and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course."

The driver of the car, a woman in her 40s, was uninjured.

Investigators have appealed to road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in Kilminchy between 4pm and 5pm on Saturday to make the footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

Ahead of the latest tragedies, statistics released by An Garda Síochána on Friday revealed that 21 people have died on Ireland's road so far in 2025.

That figure includes four pedestrians, 13 drivers, one passenger, two motorcyclists and one cyclist.