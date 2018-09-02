'A hero' – Police praise man for pulling unconscious driver from burning car in Co. Down
News

'A hero' – Police praise man for pulling unconscious driver from burning car in Co. Down

The incident occurred on the Portaferry Road at 8am yesterday (Image: Ards PSNI / Facebook)

POLICE have praised a man who pulled an unconscious driver from a burning car in Co. Down.

The incident occurred following a collision between a car and a van on the Portaferry Road just before 8am on Saturday.

Detailing the man’s actions, the Ards PSNI Facebook page said: “I shook the hand of a very brave man today.

“I know we often say that people could have saved lives but the gentleman concerned today really stepped up to the mark.

“Seconds after this collision the car burst into flames with the unconscious driver still inside.

Advertisement

“Risking his own safety the gentleman managed to pull him free of the car and to safety.”

One person is in a stable condition at the Ulster Hospital in Co. Down while a second has been taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

The post also paid tribute to an off-duty doctor who stopped to treat the injured, as well as other members of the public who stopped and helped with traffic and first aid.

Social media users praised the man’s actions, with one commenting: “A hero and he deserves to called that, a selfless act! A family getting a very different call due to him.”

See More: Co Down, Facebook, PSNI

Related

Teen hospitalised after being hit by falling sheep on Northern Irish mountain
News 1 week ago

Teen hospitalised after being hit by falling sheep on Northern Irish mountain

By: Ryan Price

PSNI appeal for witnesses following sexual assault
News 3 weeks ago

PSNI appeal for witnesses following sexual assault

By: Rebecca Keane

'Disgraceful' – Pensioner’s home attacked by arsonists
News 3 months ago

'Disgraceful' – Pensioner’s home attacked by arsonists

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

One left seriously injured after road collision
News 15 hours ago

One left seriously injured after road collision

By: Rebecca Keane

One Lotto player has won themselves €500,000
News 15 hours ago

One Lotto player has won themselves €500,000

By: Rebecca Keane

Member of Dublin ambulance crew 'hit by a slingshot'
News 18 hours ago

Member of Dublin ambulance crew 'hit by a slingshot'

By: Rebecca Keane

Gardaí investigating two robberies in Dublin
News 22 hours ago

Gardaí investigating two robberies in Dublin

By: Rebecca Keane

One dead following fatal collision in Cavan
News 23 hours ago

One dead following fatal collision in Cavan

By: Rebecca Keane