'A hero' – Police praise man for pulling unconscious driver from burning car in Co. Down

POLICE have praised a man who pulled an unconscious driver from a burning car in Co. Down.

The incident occurred following a collision between a car and a van on the Portaferry Road just before 8am on Saturday.

Detailing the man’s actions, the Ards PSNI Facebook page said: “I shook the hand of a very brave man today.

“I know we often say that people could have saved lives but the gentleman concerned today really stepped up to the mark.

“Seconds after this collision the car burst into flames with the unconscious driver still inside.

“Risking his own safety the gentleman managed to pull him free of the car and to safety.”

One person is in a stable condition at the Ulster Hospital in Co. Down while a second has been taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

The post also paid tribute to an off-duty doctor who stopped to treat the injured, as well as other members of the public who stopped and helped with traffic and first aid.

Social media users praised the man’s actions, with one commenting: “A hero and he deserves to called that, a selfless act! A family getting a very different call due to him.”