Bishop issues 'unreserved apology' over alleged abuse by late Catholic priest

A BISHOP has issued an 'unreserved apology' over alleged abuse by a late Catholic priest, saying earlier action would have empowered other victims to speak up.

Bishop Alan McGuckian from the Down and Connor diocese in Northern Ireland said credible allegations had been received about Fr Patrick O'Neill, who passed away in November 2009.

Bishop McGuckian, who took up his current position in February 2024, revealed the diocese had received allegations about Fr O'Neill as far back as 2003.

On Sunday, the bishop said he extended his 'deepest sorrow and unreserved apology to all those who have courageously come forward'.

'Failure'

Bishop McGuckian said that since he took up his role, he was made aware that the diocese had recently received an allegation that Fr O'Neill had sexually abused a minor.

"The diocese accepts that this new allegation against Fr O'Neill is entirely credible," said the bishop.

"In October 2004, a similarly credible allegation of the sexual abuse of a minor had been received by the Diocese of Down and Connor against Fr O'Neill.

"Following this allegation, Fr O'Neill was stepped aside from his ministry in the Parish of Arkeen to allow a police investigation to take place."

However, Bishop McGuckian said that while the diocese drafted a statement in response to the 2004 allegation, it was never released.

"This statement would have empowered other victims to come forward," he said.

"This failure to issue a statement has also compounded the hurt endured by his victims and their families.

"This omission to issue a public statement is a matter of deep regret by the diocese."

In December 2005, the Public Prosecution Service said there would be no case brought against Fr O'Neill, who remained permanently out of ministry until his death.

'No apology can undo damage'

However, Bishop O'Neill revealed that as well as the recent allegation and the one received in 2004, other allegations of abuse of adults by Fr O'Neill were received by the diocese.

These included three credible allegations of sexual abuse of adults, manipulation and abuse of power made against Fr O'Neill, which were received in 2003, 2005 and 2006.

They related to incidents in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s, when Fr O'Neill was ministering in Down and Connor, and all were reported to the PSNI.

"The Diocese is committed in working to support those individuals who have been abused by Fr O'Neill," said the bishop.

"I would also extend this support to their families who have been so anguished by the abuse of their loved ones.

"On behalf of the Diocese of Down and Connor, I extend my deepest sorrow and unreserved apology to all those who have courageously come forward and to each of their families.

"I fully accept that no apology can undo the damage, hurt, trauma and pain that has been caused to the victims and their families.

"I also extend my deepest sorrow and unreserved apology to anyone who suffered abuse at the hands of a priest of the Diocese in whom they had placed their trust."