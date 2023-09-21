‘HORRIFIC INCIDENT’: Terrified man held at gunpoint as burglars raid home

A MAN was held at gunpoint while burglars raided his home in a village in Derry last night.

Two masked men entered the house in New Street, Clady at around 10pm, the PSNI has confirmed.

One held the man who lived there on the floor at gunpoint, while the other went upstairs and ransacked the property,

The intruders stole a number of items and the keys to a beige-coloured Nissan car.

Shortly after the police received a call about a car on fire in Lisdoo Road in the Clady area.

Detectives believe this was the vehicle taken from New Street.

The PSNI’s Detective Sergeant Ballentine said: "This was an horrific incident which must have been terrifying for the victim.

“We have visited and spoken with him today and he is extremely badly shaken, as you can imagine, and officers will be supporting him.”

He added: “The fear that he must have felt while this despicable crime unfolded is unimaginable. No one should have to go through this.

"We have conducted a number of enquiries so far, and have a number of appeals to make to the public.”

The PSNI have appealed to members of the public who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

"Did you notice the Nissan being driven from New Street in a suspicious manner towards Lisdoo Road?” they ask.

“Were you travelling at that time, in either area? If so, we'd ask you to check any dash cam footage you have as this may have captured the movements of the vehicle or what happened after it was left on Lisdoo Road.

“If you know who was involved, or have any information call us. The information you provide could be significant."

The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 361 of 21/09/23.