Horrific night of violence sees man shot and two people injured in machete attack in Belfast

POLICE and politicians have condemned those responsible after a night of violence in North Belfast, during which one man was shot.

A man and a woman are also believed to have received injuries after a man wielding a machete was disarmed.

The incidents occurred in the Ardoyne area while a community festival was taking place.

'Brutal attack'

The PSNI confirmed that a man in his 30s was shot at around 10.15pm and taken to hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to his calf and bruising to his face.

Advertisement

“This was a brutal attack and yet another example of how criminal groups seek to control communities through fear and violence,” said Detective Sergeant Danielle Moffett.

“Shortly after this, at around 10.40pm, an agitated male was seen in the Ardoyne Road area, wielding a machete.

“He was described as being dark-haired, wearing a white T-shirt and dark bottoms and swinging the weapon around him.

“It was reported that two males disarmed him before then becoming involved in an altercation with him.

“We believe a male and a female may have received minor injuries during the incident.”

'Vile'

Sinn Féin Councillor for Oldpark, Ryan Murphy, said the night could have had even more disastrous consequences.

Advertisement

“These were two particularly vile attacks,” he said.

“One young man was shot in the leg in the area while a local community festival was in full swing nearby.

“The contrast between those community and voluntary workers providing a positive experience for young people in the area and those responsible for this shooting could not be more stark.

“There was another incident in the area shortly afterwards when a man attacked and injured two people with a machete.

“Details of that attack are still emerging but I wish those injured a speedy recovery and clearly this incident could have had even more disastrous consequences.”

'Held accountable'

Organisers of the Ardoyne & Marrowbone Community Festival, which was taking place at the time, said they were disgusted by the actions of a minority and will review how events are organised.

Advertisement

“The festival committee are disgusted and disappointed that a small amount of individuals set out to cause disruption last night following day 10 of positive events and community celebrations,” they said in a statement.

“Those involved in these incidents do not represent anyone, and must be held accountable for their actions.

“The festival committee is made up of local community activists giving up their time to promote what’s positive in North Belfast, encourage community relations and to provide opportunities.

“With another successful year of ArdBoneFest we are delighted with the response to our events, however following last evening’s display of negative actions we will be reviewing how some events are delivered in the future.”

Police have asked anyone with information to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101, quoting reference number 1619 of 25/8/18, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.