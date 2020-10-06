Huge bag of cannabis worth over €1 million falls off lorry onto motorway in Antrim

DETECTIVES IN Northern Ireland have issued an appeal for information after a "significant" amount of cannabis was found on a motorway in County Antrim.

The suspected cannabis, which was recovered by detectives from the Police Service's Organised Crime Unit, is believed to have a street value of over £1 million (€1.1 million).

It is understood the suspected drugs were strapped to the roof of a large horse box-type vehicle, but fell off the vehicle and on to the M1 motorway near the Blacks Road junction at around 6.50am on Saturday morning, 3 October.

Commenting on the significant haul, Detective Inspector Aubrey Shaw said:

"This is a significant amount of drugs, which have been taken out of circulation. This will have a huge impact on the organised criminals involved in its importation, depriving them of commodity and, most importantly, profit.

"We are continuing with our enquiries, and I want to make a number of appeals about the vehicle involved, its movements and its whereabouts. At this time, the lorry has not been located."

The leading detective urged anyone with information to come forward, asking:

"Were you on the M1, westbound in the Blacks Road junction area between 6:30am and 7am? Do you remember seeing the lorry? Did you witness the incident, or do you have dash cam footage of what occurred, of the vehicle and its movements? Do you know where this vehicle is now?"

Anyone who believes they have information which could assist the investigation is asked to contact the PSNI by calling 101 and quoting reference number 361 of 03/10/20 or reporting the information online using the PSNI form (here).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online (here).

"Your actions could make a difference," Detective Inspector Shaw added.