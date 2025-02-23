Human hand discovered in grounds of Dublin school
News

Human hand discovered in grounds of Dublin school

Our Lady Immaculate Junior National School in Darndale, Dublin, where gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a human hand (Image: Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie)

GARDAÍ are investigating the discovery of a human hand in the grounds of a school in Dublin.

The partial human remains were found at the Our Lady Immaculate Junior National School in Darndale on Friday afternoon.

No children were present at the school at the time, which was closed for half term.

According to RTÉ News, it is believed the hand was dropped by a bird.

The report adds that gardaí are investigating whether the discovery is linked to an incident the previous night, in which a child sustained serious hand injuries following a gas cannister explosion.

In a statement, gardaí said enquiries into the discovery were ongoing.

"A scene is currently being held and the State Pathologist has been notified, in line with standard practice," read a statement.

The remains were later removed for examination and DNA analysis, which gardaí say will assist them in confirming who the hand belonged to and determine the course of their investigation.

