Human rights expert set to become Ireland’s first police ombudsman
News

Human rights expert set to become Ireland’s first police ombudsman

A HUMAN rights expert has been nominated to become Ireland’s first police ombudsman.

Emily Logan has been recommended for the role by Ireland’s Justice Minister Helen McEntee, with the appointment due to take effect later this year.

Ms Logan is currently a member of the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) and previously served as chief commissioner of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission from 2014 until 2019, and as Ireland’s first ombudsman for children from 2003 until 2014.

Born in Limerick, and raised in Dublin, Ms Logan initiatlly trained as a nurse and spent more than a decade working at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London before returing to Ireland.

Emily Logan will take up the new Police Ombudsman position later this year

Ms Logan will take up her new post once the Policing, Security and Community Safety Act 2024 is enacted later this year.

“We have taken an important step today in recommending Emily Logan for appointment as the first Police Ombudsman under the new governance and oversight landscape for policing services that I am establishing under the Policing, Security and Community Safety Act 2024.” Minister McEntee explained.

“Ms Logan will be appointed as Police Ombudsman by the President when I commence the Act later this year and reconstitute GSOC as Fiosrú – the Office of the Police Ombudsman, with an expanded remit for investigating allegations of wrongdoing by Garda members,” she added.

“As current GSOC Commissioner, a former Chief Commissioner of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission, and Ireland's first Ombudsman for Children, Emily Logan is eminently qualified to perform the role of Police Ombudsman and the Government was pleased to support her nomination.

“I wish her all the best for her appointment later this year.”

See More: Emily Logan

Related

Taoiseach expresses ‘frustration’ to UN chief over delays to peacekeeper Seán Rooney murder trial
News 2 hours ago

Taoiseach expresses ‘frustration’ to UN chief over delays to peacekeeper Seán Rooney murder trial

By: Fiona Audley

Renewed appeal over murder of mother-of-two whose remains were found on Irish mountain
News 3 hours ago

Renewed appeal over murder of mother-of-two whose remains were found on Irish mountain

By: Fiona Audley

Motorcyclist killed in early hours collision on Irish road
News 4 hours ago

Motorcyclist killed in early hours collision on Irish road

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Celebrations as Britain's oldest parliamentarian Sir Patrick Duffy turns 104!
Life & Style 6 hours ago

Celebrations as Britain's oldest parliamentarian Sir Patrick Duffy turns 104!

By: Irish Post

SILENT TESTIMONY: Troubles paintings go on display at National Portrait Gallery
Entertainment 7 hours ago

SILENT TESTIMONY: Troubles paintings go on display at National Portrait Gallery

By: Fiona Audley

Security alert that sparked 'shameful' disorder in Derry is declared a hoax
News 18 hours ago

Security alert that sparked 'shameful' disorder in Derry is declared a hoax

By: Gerard Donaghy

Irish woman held in Dubai after suffering 'horrific attack' to return home
News 18 hours ago

Irish woman held in Dubai after suffering 'horrific attack' to return home

By: Gerard Donaghy

Children of woman killed by husband call for improved mental health services
News 20 hours ago

Children of woman killed by husband call for improved mental health services

By: Gerard Donaghy