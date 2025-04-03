Emily Logan becomes Ireland’s first police ombudsman
News

Emily Logan becomes Ireland’s first police ombudsman

HUMAN rights expert Emily Logan has formally been appointed Ireland’s first police ombudsman.

President Michael D Higgins signed her warrant for the role during a ceremony at Áras an Uachtaráin, which takes effect following the enactment of Ireland’s new Policing, Security and Community Safety Act 2024

A range of new state bodies have now been established under the Act, including The Garda Board; The Policing and Community Safety Authority - which replaces the existing Policing Authority and Garda Síochána Inspectorate, The Office of the Independent Examiner of Security Legislation and The National Office for Community Safety.

It also created Fiosrú – which translates in English to ‘investigating’, which is the Office of the Police Ombudsman.

It replaces the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) as the state’s new policing oversight agency,

President Michael D. Higgins foramalised the appointment of Emily Logan as Police Ombudsman at a ceremony in Áras an Uachtaráin

Senior leaders and board and authority members of the new bodies have now formally taken up their appointments and roles.

They include Ms Logan, who was recommended to become the new police ombudsman by Ireland’s Justice Minister Helen McEntee.

Formerly a member of the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC), Ms Logan also served as chief commissioner of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission from 2014 until 2019, and as Ireland’s first ombudsman for children from 2003 until 2014.

Born in Limerick, and raised in Dublin, she initially trained as a nurse and spent more than a decade working at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London before returning to Ireland.

President Higgins signing the warrant for Ms Logan's new role

Ireland’s Justice Minister O’Callaghan said it was his “great pleasure” to see the Policing, Security and Community Safety Act come into effect.

“It is my great pleasure to commence this Act and deliver on the Government’s commitment to the reform of policing, security and community safety in Ireland,” he said.

“This process began with the recommendations of the Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland in 2018 and [now] a range of new office holders, senior leaders and Board and Authority members in these new bodies take up their roles. I wish them and the staff in these bodies every success in carrying out their functions.”

See More: Emily Logan, Ireland, Police Ombudsman

