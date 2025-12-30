Hundreds of new speed cameras will come into effect in Ireland on New Year’s Day
News

Hundreds of new speed cameras will come into effect in Ireland on New Year's Day

HUNDREDS of new speed cameras will become operational across Ireland on New Years Day.

A total of 390 new safety cameras will be turned on on January 1, the gardaí confirmed in a statement.

Some 55 of the new zones were requested by the local communities in which they will be placed.

The purpose of the cameras is to “reduce speed-related collisions, lessen injuries and save lives” the police force said in a statement.

There have been 186 road deaths in Ireland in 2025, marking the highest level of road deaths on Irish roads in over a decade.

"The majority of drivers on Irish roads obey the speed limits, keeping themselves, their passengers and other road users safer,” Garda Assistant Commissioner Catharina Gunne, of the Roads Policing and Community Engagement unit, said.

“There is a small persistent cohort of selfish, dangerous drivers who choose to drive in excess of the posted speed limit,” she added.

“These drivers put themselves and members of their community at risk, particularly children, older people, cyclists and other motorists.

"An Garda Síochána’s priority is to ensure that the vast majority of people who use the roads responsibly are not put in danger by this minority of reckless drivers who continue to drive at excessive speed.”

