Palestinian children brought from Gaza to Ireland for medical treatment

SEVEN Palestinian children have been brought to Ireland from Gaza for medical treatment.

The children, who were accompanied by family members, first travelled overland to Jordan in a WHO medevac convoy before being accompanied from Jordan to Ireland by an Irish medical team on a plane provided by the Norwegian Government.

Described as “complex”, the operation marks the fifth medical evacuation from Gaza to Ireland.

"This has been a lengthy and complex operation, with several government departments collaborating with our international partners,” Ireland’s Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill said.

“I want to commend everyone involved for their commitment, and to express my gratitude to the medical teams at CHI whose expertise is saving and improving the lives of children evacuated from Gaza.”

She added: “"I wish the seven patients and their families well as they begin their treatment here."

The children will undergo medical assessments over the coming days with teams from Children’s Health Ireland (CHI), co-ordinated by the Inclusion Health Service at CHI Temple Street.

“CHI will continue to provide long-term care for these patients and over time, many will be discharged or transferred to other hospitals to continue on an out-patient basis,” a Government spokesperson confirmed.

A total of 27 children have now been brought from Gaza to Ireland for medical treatment.

Foreign Affairs Minister Helen McEntee thanked everyone involved in the operation.

"The children who have arrived in Ireland have endured an unimaginable ordeal, and they urgently need specialist medical care,” she said.

“I am deeply relieved that they can now receive that care here in Ireland.”

She added: "During my recent visit to Jordan, I was honoured to meet those working tirelessly to make these evacuations possible, often in the most difficult and dangerous circumstances.

“I want to sincerely thank our international partners, particularly Jordan and Norway, for their vital support, and to pay tribute to our embassy teams in Israel, Palestine and Jordan, whose dedication and hard work have been central to ensuring these children can finally access the care they so desperately need."

Ireland will continue to undertake medical evacuations on a “case-by-case basis” for each child who requires treatment “subject to the necessary capacity being available at that time” the spokesperson confirmed.

“Under this initiative the children and their families are housed in accommodation managed by the Irish Red Cross,” they added.

“The care package being provided includes caseworker and translation services to ensure that the patients and their carers are well looked after and have assistance in accessing all services as needed.

“In addition, the Health Service Executive (HSE) will provide appropriate psycho-social assessment for both patients and carers.

“All patients and carers received health screening prior to travel to Dublin.”