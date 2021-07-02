IAN BAILEY reportedly told French lawyers to 'póg mo thóin' in response to demands he travel to Paris to face a new trial for the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier.

The murder case has been thrust back into the spotlight this week following the release of two documentary series about the investigation, which has remained unsolved since 1996.

Bailey, the chief murder suspect, has always maintained his innocence and claims that Ms Toscan du Plantier could have been killed by a French hitman.

Alain Spilliært, a lawyer for Sophie's family, stressed that if Bailey truly believes a hitman is responsible for the killing, he should turn himself in to French authorities and present whatever evidence he might have to assist the trial.

Speaking exclusively to the Irish Sun, Bailey's response was clear-cut.

"I have one-word answer for Mr Spilliært ... Póg mo thóin (kiss my arse)," he said.

Bailey was twice arrested by gardaí and questioned about the killing back in 1997 and 1998, but despite a significant amount of incriminating evidence, there wasn't enough to charge him.

Sophie's family have been fighting for a conviction since the investigation fell apart, and in 2019 Bailey was tried in absentia by a French court, convicted of murder and sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Various extradition warrants have been sent to Ireland, but all have ultimately been rejected.

The British journalist, 64, lived a stone's throw away from Ms Toscan du Plantier's home in the sleepy seaside town of Schull in west Cork, where he remains to this day.

He says he'd be fine with working with French prosecutors if they came back to Ireland, but insists he won't set foot in France.

"I would have been happy to cooperate with the French investigation when it came to Ireland," Bailey said.

"In constitutional law, there is a term, there is a Latin phrase, 'audi altered partem', meaning 'listen to the other side', or 'let the other side be heard as well.'

"It was up to them to make an approach to me, that didn't happen, why?

"The problem with the French is they never got over the defeat at Agincourt," he added.