'If I were President, they wouldn’t have sat me back there' - Trump mocks Biden's seating position at Queen's funeral

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: US President Joe Biden accompanied by the First Lady Jill Biden arriving for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

FORMER US President Donald Trump has mocked President Joe Biden for the position he was placed in for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

Trump, who wasn't invited to the funeral himself, took to his own social media platform Truth Social on Monday evening after the Queen was lid to rest to comment on Biden's position in the 14th row.

Biden and his wife Jill were among 2,000 guests at the funeral, which included 500 presidents, kings, princes and prime ministers from around the world.

He said placing the president there showed "no respect" for the USA.

"This is what’s happened to America in just two short years. No respect! However, a good time for our President to get to know the leaders of certain Third World countries," wrote Trump.

"If I were President, they wouldn’t have sat me back there – and our country would be much different than it is right now!

"In Real Estate, like in Politics and in Life, LOCATION IS EVERYTHING!!!"

No living former US president was invited to the funeral due to spacing and a high number of international dignitaries attending from around the world.

The leaders were urged to leave they private jets and drivers at home, with many being driven around in a coach.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Australian PM Anthony Albanese and New Zealand's PM Jacinda Ardern were amongst the leaders who travelled to the Queen's funeral by bus on Monday morning.

Trudeau said that “a lot of great conversations happen on the bus”, while Ardern said she didn't think the bus travel warranted “too much fuss”.

US President Joe Biden was allowed to skip the coach trip - instead travelling separately in the famous presidential car, 'The Beast'.

