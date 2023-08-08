‘I’m panicking a bit’: Angela Scanlon announced as Strictly Come Dancing contestant

IRISH television presenter Angela Scanlon has been announced as one of the celebrity contestants on the new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The Meath native, who was born in Ratoath, has been presenting shows for RTÉ and more recently the BBC for a number of years.

Currently Scanlon, who hosts Your Home Made Perfect for the BBC, is the only woman in the UK and Ireland to have her own Saturday night chat show, with Ask Me Anything, which airs on RTÉ One.

This week she was the sixth celebrity contestant of the upcoming series of Strictly to be revealed.

Her fellow contestants announced so far are actress Amanda Abbington, journalist Angela Rippon, actors Adam Thomas and Layton Williams, newsreader Krishnan Guru-Murphy, radio DJs Eddi Kadi and Nikita Kanda and reality tv star Zara McDermott.

Of her part in the show, which will air this autumn, Scanlon said: “I’m terrified, I’m excited and I have so many questions.

“Will they make me tan? How itchy are sequins? Do they do flesh coloured sports bras?”

She added: “Well - there’s only one way to find out, right!?

“Now I’m panicking a bit... but also secretly thrilled about the prospect of all that glitter. Let’s go!"

The news of Scanlon’s inclusion on the line-up for the dancing competition was revealed on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast show yesterday.

The remaining celebrity contestants joining the new series are still to be announced.