Angela Scanlon ‘thrilled’ to be heading out on Strictly Come Dancing tour

TELEVISION presenter Angela Scanlon is among the stars confirmed for next year’s Strictly Come Dancing tour.

The Irish woman, who left the dance competition with her partner Carlos Gu last Sunday, is among an impressive line-up of celebrities who have committed to the 2024 tour - which will see them dance their way across Britain over 30 shows.

“I could never have imagined just how much fun Strictly Come Dancing would be,” the Meath native said this week.

“I’m thrilled to get the opportunity to continue our amazing journey next year, performing in literal arenas with Carlos and all the gang. Let’s go,” she added.

Born in Ratoath, Scanlon has been presenting shows for RTÉ and more recently the BBC for the past two decades.

She hosts Your Home Made Perfect for the BBC and is the only woman in the UK and Ireland to have her own Saturday night chat show, with Ask Me Anything, which airs on RTÉ One.

Since September she has appeared on Strictly every weekend, but the Irishwoman left the series last Sunday, November 26 after she and her dance partner faced Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin in the dance-off.

Both contestants performed their routines a second time, but it was Scanlon and Gu who were eliminated from the competition after the judges voted to save Layton and Nikita.

In a social media post made after her exit, Scanlon said: “Over and out. What a wild ride it’s been, feels like it’s been cut a little short but maybe there’s a bigger plan."

Now fans of the star can book to see her on tour next year, where she will join the likes of actor and model Bobby Brazier dancing with partner Dianne Buswell; tennis champion and presenter Annabel Croft dancing with tour partner Graziano Di Prima and journalist and broadcaster Krishnan Guru-Murthy dancing with tour partner Jowita Przystal.

The Strictly TV judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood are also taking part in the tour, along with tour host, BBC Two’s Strictly - It Takes Two’s Janette Manrara.

The 2024 tour opens at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena on January 19, before travelling to venues including the Utilita Arena Sheffield, Utilita Arena Newcastle, OVO Hydro Glasgow, M&S Bank Arena Liverpool, First Direct Arena Leeds, AO Arena Manchester, Motorpoint Arena Nottingham and finally The O2 in London where the show will finish on February 11.