Imelda May busks in London to support Irish charity

Imelda May was out busking in London over the weekend

SINGER Imelda May and TV presenter Laura Whitmore have taken to the streets of London for a Christmas busking session held in aid of an Irish charity.

The Irish stars are both vocal supporters of the London Irish Centre (LIC), with Whitmore in place as an ambassador for the organisation.

Founded in 1955 to cater for the needs of Irish emigrants in the capital, the LIC is located in Camden, where a special fundraising Christmas Busk took place over the weekend.

The event saw a host of famous Irish faces come together to raise vital cash for the charity to support its outreach services for the most vulnerable members of the community this festive season.

London-based Irish band The BibleCode Sundays led the tunes, with Dublin-born singing star Imelda May and the trad musician Liam Nolan joining them.

Presenter Whitmore was among the audience in attendance for the Christmas singsong, which took place outside Camden Town Tube Station before moving on for a second instalment at Hawley Wharf on the afternoon of Saturday, December 16.

Delighted members of the public were treated to an array of tunes, which raised an impressive £1,000 on the day.

The cash will support the LIC’s offerings for Christmas, which includes plans to welcome 30 local people “who would otherwise be alone” into its Camden Square location on Christmas Day for an extra special celebration.

The charity has confirmed it will be providing its guests with “dinner gifts, music, jumpers and connection” on the day.

Donations are still being taken to support the LIC’s Christmas appeal here

