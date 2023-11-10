IN PICTURES: Celebs turn out in force for the Irish Post Awards 2023
News

IN PICTURES: Celebs turn out in force for the Irish Post Awards 2023

Actor Lisa Dwan and singer Imelda May catch up at the Irish Post Awards 2023

THE star-studded Irish Post Awards returned last night celebrating excellence and achievement within the Irish community.

More than 1,000 people came out for the glitzy event, which was held at the Grosvenor House Hotel in Park Lane, and enjoyed a night unlike any other.

Seven awards were handed out over the course of the evening, which was hosted by broadcasting legend Eamonn Holmes and Country music star Lisa McHugh.

Among the winners were Neil Jordan, Nadine Coyle, Jeremy Irons and Finbar Furey, while guest presenters included the likes of Ryan Tubridy, David Dein, Imelda May and Pat McCabe.

Scroll down to see all the pictures from the event...

(L to R) Award-winner Neil Jordan, award presenter Imelda May and actor Lisa Dwan

 

Award-winner Finbar Furey with singer Imelda May

Awards co-host Lisa McHugh also performed at the event

Award-winners Jeremy Irons and Neil Jordan catch up at the Irish Post Awards at The Grosvenor House Hotel on November 9, 2023

Award-winner Nadine Coyle glammed up for the The Irish Post Awards

Award-winner Jeremy Irons with Irish Ambassador to the UK, Martin Fraser

Neil Jordan attends The Irish Post Awards 2023 with wife Brenda Rawn

David Dein presents Ireland footballers Grace Moloney and Ruesha Littlejohn with the award for Outstanding Contribution to Sport

Finbar Furey attends The Irish Post Awards 2023 with wife Sheila Furey

Star performer Nathan Carter entertained the crowds throughout the night

Irish Post Publisher Elgin Loane welcomes guests at the Irish Post Awards 2023

Una Healy arrives for the Irish Post Awards

Guest presenter Ryan Tubridy at the Irish Post Awards

Pianist Ladyva performed on the night

Co-presenters Lisa McHugh and Eamonn Holmes

Award-winner Jeremy Irons

Award winner Finbar Furey

