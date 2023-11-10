IN PICTURES: Celebs turn out in force for the Irish Post Awards 2023

THE star-studded Irish Post Awards returned last night celebrating excellence and achievement within the Irish community.

More than 1,000 people came out for the glitzy event, which was held at the Grosvenor House Hotel in Park Lane, and enjoyed a night unlike any other.

Seven awards were handed out over the course of the evening, which was hosted by broadcasting legend Eamonn Holmes and Country music star Lisa McHugh.

Among the winners were Neil Jordan, Nadine Coyle, Jeremy Irons and Finbar Furey, while guest presenters included the likes of Ryan Tubridy, David Dein, Imelda May and Pat McCabe.