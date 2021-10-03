In pictures: Irish Olympian Clohisey and Ross win Belfast City Marathon

IRISH Olympian Mick Clohisey won today's Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon while Fionnuala Ross won the Women's Race.

The pair claimed National Marathon titles as the event returned following last year's cancellation due to Covid.

It was also the first time the race had been held in October, having been delayed from its usual May staging as a result of pandemic restrictions.

Raheny Shamrock AC's Clohisey, who competed in the Marathon at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, finished in a time of 2:20:42.

Meanwhile Armagh AC runner Ross crossed the line in a time of 2:43:43.

There were a record 5,700 entrants this year in what was Northern Ireland's largest mass participation sporting event since the pandemic began.

The race began at Stormont Estate before wending its way through North, South, East and West Belfast, with the finish line at Ormeau Park.