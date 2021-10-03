In pictures: Irish Olympian Clohisey and Ross win Belfast City Marathon
News

In pictures: Irish Olympian Clohisey and Ross win Belfast City Marathon

Mick Clohisey of Raheny Shamrock AC, Dublin, celebrates with his son Paul, 2, after winning the 2021 Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon (Image: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

IRISH Olympian Mick Clohisey won today's Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon while Fionnuala Ross won the Women's Race.

The pair claimed National Marathon titles as the event returned following last year's cancellation due to Covid.

It was also the first time the race had been held in October, having been delayed from its usual May staging as a result of pandemic restrictions.

Fionnuala Ross of Armagh AC won the Women's Race (Image: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Raheny Shamrock AC's Clohisey, who competed in the Marathon at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, finished in a time of 2:20:42.

Meanwhile Armagh AC runner Ross crossed the line in a time of 2:43:43.

There were a record 5,700 entrants this year in what was Northern Ireland's largest mass participation sporting event since the pandemic began.

Runners set off from Stormont (Image: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

The race began at Stormont Estate before wending its way through North, South, East and West Belfast, with the finish line at Ormeau Park.

Clohisey finished in a time of 2:20:42 (Image: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Ross crossed the finish line in a time of 2:43:43 (Image: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Clohisey leads the way at Stormont (Image: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Runners pass Belfast City Hall (Image: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Participants pictured on the Albertbridge Road in Belfast (Image: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Runners closing in on the finish line at Ormeau Park (Image: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

See More: Belfast City Marathon, Mick Clohisey

Related

Former children's TV presenter is jailed for 10 years for rape
News 13 minutes ago

Former children's TV presenter is jailed for 10 years for rape

By: Gerard Donaghy

Life for man guilty of 'horrific' murder of month-old son
News 2 hours ago

Life for man guilty of 'horrific' murder of month-old son

By: Gerard Donaghy

Michael McDonnell jailed after 'horrifying' attack on woman
News 2 hours ago

Michael McDonnell jailed after 'horrifying' attack on woman

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Leading authors will star in new literary festival celebrating best of contemporary Irish writing
Culture 20 hours ago

Leading authors will star in new literary festival celebrating best of contemporary Irish writing

By: Fiona Audley

Foreign Affairs Minister makes visit to England to launch Ireland's newest diplomatic mission
News 20 hours ago

Foreign Affairs Minister makes visit to England to launch Ireland's newest diplomatic mission

By: Fiona Audley

BACK IN THE RING: Fans turn out for a night with Irish boxing legend Barry McGuigan
Sport 20 hours ago

BACK IN THE RING: Fans turn out for a night with Irish boxing legend Barry McGuigan

By: Chris Egan

Healthy ice-cream firm plans to release three mouth-watering new flavours as it expands across Ireland
News 22 hours ago

Healthy ice-cream firm plans to release three mouth-watering new flavours as it expands across Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

The unspoken truth about Ireland's class system
Comment 23 hours ago

The unspoken truth about Ireland's class system

By: Joe Horgan