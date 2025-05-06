GAA is ‘Ireland at its best’ says former president Mary McAleese

FORMER Irish president Dr Mary McAleese has described the GAA as “Ireland at its absolute best”.

Dr McAleese championed Ireland’s national sports association as she was made honorary patron of the Michael Cusack Heritage Centre in Co. Clare.

The centre is located on the site where Michael Cusack, the founder of the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA), was born in 1847.

“When I was asked in 2011 why I wanted the late Queen Elizabeth to visit Croke Park on her historic State Visit, I said it was because I wanted her to see the best of Ireland — and the GAA is Ireland at its absolute best,” Dr McAleese said as she accepted the honour.

“It is impossible to quantify the phenomenal benefits that the Association and its sister organisations — the LGFA and Camogie Association — have given to us and keep on giving at home and abroad, at club, county, provincial, national and international levels,” she added.

“It is the enduring tie that binds and it all started in a modest cottage in Carron, County Clare, when Michael Cusack was born and survived the worst year in our history, Black 1847.”

Dr McAleese, who is currently the independent chairperson of the integration process between the Camogie Association, the GAA, and the Ladies Gaelic Football Association, described Mr Cusack as someone who “navigated a path to hope and planted it in every part of this island”.

“From unlikely beginnings, but with a wonderful love of all sports, he grew a vision for Gaelic games and galvanised the energy in himself and others to begin the Association that has grown to epic proportions, epic success today,” she said.

“When Xi Jinping, the Chinese President, asked me how the Irish experience of community could be replicated, I replied… first copy the GAA.

“I could not be prouder of this association, especially in this time when the integration of all Gaelic games will soon be a reality.”

Dr McAleese added: “What a singular honour it is to be Patron of the place which holds Cusack’s memory, the place where he faced life - and life at its hardest.

“From here in Carron, he navigated a path to hope and planted it in every part of this island.

“No Irish person has ever given us such a bountiful legacy - and one that keeps on giving.”

Dónal Ó hAiniféin, Chair of the Board of the Michael Cusack Centre, said they were “delighted” to have Dr McAleese on board as honorary patron.

“The GAA that Michael Cusack helped to establish in 1884 has since developed a presence in every parish and community in all of Ireland and worldwide,” he said.

“We are proud to play our role in promoting a key element of Ireland’s rich heritage, and we are delighted that Dr. McAleese has joined the Centre as honorary patron.”