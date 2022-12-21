Injured Private Shane Kearney returning to Ireland following attack in Beirut
Injured Private Shane Kearney returning to Ireland following attack in Beirut

PRIVATE SHANE Kearney, who was last week injured in an attack on UNIFIL troops in Lebanon, is returning to Ireland from Beirut.

The 22-year-old is being medically evacuated and will arrive at Casement Aerodrome in Baldonnel later today, Wednesday 21 December.

He will be taken to by ambulance to Dublin's Beaumont Hospital to continue receiving medical treatment.

According to the Defence Forces, Private Kearney is "continuing to improve and he remains stable at present."

Private Kearney - a native of Killeagh, Co Cork - joined the Defence Forces in October 2018.

He has previously served overseas with the 117 Infantry Battalion UNIFIL.

Private Sean Rooney died when their convoy came under gun attack as they were travelling to Beirut Airport last Wednesday.

The removal of the remains of Pte Seán Rooney RIP to Holy Family Church, Dundalk will take place on Thursday 22 December 2022 at 8.30am.

This will be followed by a burial service with full military honours in All Saints Catholic Church, Colehill, Donegal at approximately 3.30pm.

