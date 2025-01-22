Investigation after attempted arson attack on house by hooded men
Investigation after attempted arson attack on house by hooded men

POLICE are appealing for information following a report of an attempted arson attack by a group of hooded men on a house in Co. Antrim.

Two people inside the property at the time were injured in the incident, which occurred in Cushendun on Sunday evening.

Investigators are now treating the matter as attempted arson with intent to endanger life.

"At approximately 9.45pm it was reported that approximately three men with hoods arrived at a house in the Knocknacarry Road area and smashed glass doors at the rear of the property," said Detective Sergeant McAdoo of the PSNI.

"The men proceeded to pour petrol inside the house, however made off before setting it alight.

"A man and a teenage boy who were inside the property at the time received treatment for injuries sustained by the broken glass.

"This is being treated as attempted arson with intent to endanger life and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area and witnessed the incident or to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1523 19/01/25."

