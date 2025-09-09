Man arrested in connection with arson attack on 5G mast in Belfast

A MAN has been arrested after a 5G mast was set alight in Belfast.

Officers were called to the blaze at around 11.30pm on Sunday, September 7.

The 5G mast located off the Whiterock Road, at the junction of Brittons Parade, is the latest target in a series of incidents involving the telecommunication posts across Northern Ireland.

"This is just one of a number of 5G masts that have been set on fire in the area recently,” PSNI Detective Inspector McAnee said.

“Aside from the significant social and economic impact these attacks are having on the local community, the act of setting fire to large electrical equipment is extremely reckless and dangerous,” he added.

“Those responsible are putting themselves and members of the public at serious risk.”

A man, aged in his 40s, has since been arrested in connection with the incident in west Belfast.

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

“If you were in the area of Whiterock Road or Falls Road last night between the hours of the hours of 10.30pm and midnight and observed a male riding a yellow bicycle please contact police,” Det Insp McAnee said.

“Likewise, if you live in this area and believe you may have CCTV or dashcam footage that could assist our investigation please let us know.”

He added: “Anyone who may have any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1569 07/09/25.”