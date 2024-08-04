Investigation launched after man injured in Co. Down shooting

POLICE have launched an investigation after a man sustained 'significant injuries' in a shooting in Co. Down.

The incident occurred in the Bangor area in the early hours of Saturday, shortly after midnight.

Police were alerted after the man attended hospital for treatment.

"We believe the man had been walking in the Ganaway Walk area a short time earlier when he was attacked," said Detective Sergeant Lorraine Dougherty.

"This has left the victim with significant injuries to his leg.

"Our enquiries are at an early stage and we would appeal for anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact us."

Police have urged anyone who was in the area at the time of the shooting and who may camera footage to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 57 of August 3.