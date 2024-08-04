Investigation launched after man injured in Co. Down shooting
News

Investigation launched after man injured in Co. Down shooting

POLICE have launched an investigation after a man sustained 'significant injuries' in a shooting in Co. Down.

The incident occurred in the Bangor area in the early hours of Saturday, shortly after midnight.

Police were alerted after the man attended hospital for treatment.

"We believe the man had been walking in the Ganaway Walk area a short time earlier when he was attacked," said Detective Sergeant Lorraine Dougherty.

"This has left the victim with significant injuries to his leg.

"Our enquiries are at an early stage and we would appeal for anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact us."

Police have urged anyone who was in the area at the time of the shooting and who may camera footage to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 57 of August 3.

See More: Down

Related

Co. Down ferry passengers robbed at knifepoint after accepting life from strangers
News 3 hours ago

Co. Down ferry passengers robbed at knifepoint after accepting life from strangers

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following Co. Down sword attack
News 1 week ago

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following Co. Down sword attack

By: Gerard Donaghy

Attempted murder investigation launched after shooting in Co. Down
News 1 month ago

Attempted murder investigation launched after shooting in Co. Down

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Paid parental leave extended from seven to nine weeks in Ireland from today
News 2 days ago

Paid parental leave extended from seven to nine weeks in Ireland from today

By: Fiona Audley

‘Noone is being suspended’ PSNI chief confirms after police officers filmed celebrating Armagh win
News 2 days ago

‘Noone is being suspended’ PSNI chief confirms after police officers filmed celebrating Armagh win

By: Fiona Audley

‘A mentor and inspiration’: Tributes following death of popular athletics coach
News 2 days ago

‘A mentor and inspiration’: Tributes following death of popular athletics coach

By: Fiona Audley

Historic Irish pub which was hub for community in Wales rebuilt and reopened
News 2 days ago

Historic Irish pub which was hub for community in Wales rebuilt and reopened

By: Fiona Audley

Steve Coogan and Éanna Hardwicke to star in new film about Ireland’s 2002 World Cup campaign
Entertainment 2 days ago

Steve Coogan and Éanna Hardwicke to star in new film about Ireland’s 2002 World Cup campaign

By: Fiona Audley